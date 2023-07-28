Big Boi of Outkast, Lupe Fiasco headline Taco and Tequila Festival coming to Jacksonville

The festival is scheduled to take place on two dates - Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at the waterfront Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville. Ticket prices start at $35.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Big Boi from Oukast and Lupe Fiasco are just a pair of several names listed to headline the 2023 Taco & Tequila Festival coming to Jacksonville during Labor Day weekend in September, according to a news release.

Organizers of the event announced Friday that Iration, Gym Class Heroes, Collie Buddz, Ballyhoo, The Main Squeeze, Night Tales, The Ries Brothers, Cas Haley, L.O.V.E Culture, The Hulagans, Outeredge, Ben Lewis, Easy Honey, Rohna, and additional guests will be performing at the festival, the release states.

The release mentions that the festival will be a "music, food and drink experience like no other," including three stages of live entertainment with 40 or more bands and DJ's present. Furthermore, the event will also have authentic cuisine from over 40 taco makers and culinary teams, margarita and tequila sampling stations, local artist and makers village, art and cultural spotlights, games and more.

The festival is scheduled to take place on two dates - Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at the waterfront Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville. The release states that tented seating areas and shade zones will be made available on the riverwalk.

The festival is a fundraiser for several local Jacksonville nonprofits benefiting the arts, community enrichment and education here on the First Coast. Over $115,000 was raised at the end of the festival's 2022 run.

Ticket prices for the festival range from 35 to $500 and can be bought here.