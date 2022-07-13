Back to School Bash in Jacksonville will feature free groceries, school supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free groceries and school supplies? Yes, please!
The Mayor's Community Based Crime Reduction Program and New Town Success Zone-Jacksonville’s Back to School Bash is happening Saturday, July 23.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the James Weldon Johnson Academic and Career Training Center located at 1840 W. 9th Street.
The event will feature free groceries, school supplies, medical services, music, prizes, and a kid's play zone.
Community partners for this event include Feeding Northeast Florida, UF Health Jacksonville, Florida Blue, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Edward Waters University, the Duval County Department of Health and Sisters Seat At The Table.