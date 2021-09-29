Art Walk returns to Downtown Jacksonville in October with curated art hubs

Guests are encouraged to stroll between the three hubs and visit participating businesses along the way.

Art Walk returns to Downtown Jacksonville next week!

Launched in 2003, Art Walk is a celebration of Jacksonville’s creative talent on the first Wednesday of every month.

October's Art Walk will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The First Wednesday Art Walk will feature three curated art hubs: James Weldon Johnson Park located at 135 W. Monroe Street, “The Jessie” located at 40 E. Adams Street, and The Breezeway located at VyStar Credit Union at 100 W. Bay Street.

Guests are encouraged to stroll between the three hubs and visit participating businesses along the way.

Participating businesses include: Back to the Grind, Bellwether, The Bread & Board Provisions, Chamblin’s Uptown, Corner Gallery, Cypress Floral Design, Estrella Cocina, Folio Weekly 2.0 Magazine, Happy Grilled Cheese and much more.

Go Tuk’n Tours urban transportation service will provide a fun, open air option to shuttle to and from Art Walk and Downtown from surrounding neighborhoods. More information about transportation is available at gotukn.com.

Visit DTJax.com/ArtWalk for more information about the event. Art Walk is produced by Downtown Vision, Inc.