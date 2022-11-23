Deckin’ A Decade: Annual holiday event celebrates 10 years in Jacksonville Beach

The event brings people from all over the state. This year you can expect to see new plenty of new chairs.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The holidays are finally here which means Jacksonville Beach is bringing back Deck the Chairs.

This is the 10th season for Deck the Chairs and the theme this year is 'Deckin' Decade.'

The founder of the event, Kurtis Loftus, says they expect thousands of people this season to show up and there will be more than 50 chairs decorated at the event.

This event promotes arts and education through a community supported holiday exhibit and hundreds of volunteers and dozens of local businesses make Deck The Chairs a nationally celebrated holiday display.

First Coast News talked with Krista Allen Tran, who was taking pictures at Deck the Chairs, and she says the holidays came quick, but she’s ready.

“It came quick but yeah it's really exciting to have that Christmas feel especially when you are from a smaller town with different seasons," said Tran. "So I'm definitely excited for Christmas and I think it's good for everyone to have that joy and cheer for the season."

This holiday event, has everything you can imagine including hot cocoa, great music and coffee.