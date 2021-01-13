AnimeDay is coming to Jacksonville this weekend

This all-day event will feature many of Jacksonville's own talented artists and vendors with a 4,500 sq.-foot marketplace.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're looking for a fun, affordable and safe family-friendly event, AnimeDay is coming to Jacksonville!

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 9300 Baymeadows Road, fans of all things anime, manga, cosplay -- or any type of nerdom really -- can gather and nerd out.

AnimeDay will feature many of Jacksonville's own talented artists and vendors with its 4,500 sq. foot marketplace where you're sure to "find some great gift ideas for both you and your friends," the website says.

"It's also a great place to meet other anime fans and find items you won’t see anywhere else," according to its website.

Of course with the ongoing pandemic, organizers stress that this event will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, such as:

Having masks required

Mandatory temperature checks

Limited capacity

One-directional traffic

Social distancing

"This way, we can give our AnimeDay friends and family a safe environment to come by and help support local independent vendors, artists and even the hotels because this has been a tough year for everyone in the industry," the website says.

The event costs $3, or free for military and children under 10.

If you have any old manga you no longer want, you can trade them to receive a discount on admission ($1 off per book).

Click here for more information.

Missing comic book conventions or anime conventions? #AnimeDay is worth checking out this Saturday in Jacksonville! Only $3 and it'll adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines @FCN2go — Melissa (@mguznews) January 13, 2021