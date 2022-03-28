'Anastasia' capping off Broadway in Jacksonville 2021-22 season

The musical tells the story of Anastasia, who survives the attacks that killed the Russian royal family, and her journey to reunite with her remaining relatives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an early 20th Century fairy tale with a message of finding your place in the world: "Anastasia" is coming to the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts this week, capping off the 2021 through 2022 season of the FSCJ Artist Series' Broadway in Jacksonville.

The musical tells the story of Anastasia Romanov, who survives the attacks that killed the Russian royal family, and her journey to reunite with her remaining relatives.

You may recognize the story, and some of the music, especially if you grew up in the 90s. The Broadway version is based on both the 1956 and 1997 films of the same name, which center on a brave young woman who sets out from Communist Russia to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s.

"Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat," a news release announcing the production states. "Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

First Coast News got the chance to talk to one of the cast members, Brandon Delgado, who plays the show's "bad guy," Gleb. Delgado said the show's setting of escaping oppression in Russia will resonate with audiences, especially in light of the current situation in Ukraine.

"The story of Anastasia is a story of identity," Delgado said. "These are people that are, you know, escaping the places that they identify with and trying to hold on to what they identify as.”

Performances begin Tuesday night at the Times-Union Center in Downtown Jacksonville and run through Sunday. See below for a full schedule.

The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite “Journey to the Past” alongside new numbers from the show such as “In My Dreams,” “Still” and “My Petersburg.”

Schedule of performances:

Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

