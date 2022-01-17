How to watch the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Jacksonville

The event will feature floats, live performances and dance troupes from around the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is happening Monday morning in Jacksonville.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the event's website.

The parade is a partnership of The Law Offices of Ron Sholes and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation Inc.

The event says it hopes to celebrate King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. The event will feature floats, live performances and dance troupes from around the First Coast.

The parade route is identical to that of the Veterans Day Parade.

See below for a full map.