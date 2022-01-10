35th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in Jacksonville goes virtual again in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story)
The 35th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast will be held virtually again this year.
The event is presented by Florida Blue and celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King. Organizers say the breakfast encourages individuals and corporations alike to come together for the improvement and development of the Jacksonville community.
The event will be held Friday, Jan. 14. The YouTube livestream pre-show will begin at 8 a.m. and the live program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in virtually attending the event should pre-register on Eventbrite to secure their digital ticket.
There will be no in-person attendance for the event this year, and all virtual tickets are free.
This year's Breakfast will feature Mayor Lenny Curry alongside a keynote speaker who will be announced within the coming days. The event will also be hosted, in part, by First Coast News' very own Anthony Austin.
In addition to the keynote speaker, the program will include spotlights of the 2022 Tomorrow’s Leaders presented by VyStar Credit Union award recipients.
If you have questions about registering to this virtual event, please email the City of Jacksonville at events@coj.net or call (904) 255-5422.