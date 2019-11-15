The 2019 Ken Amaro Bow Tie Classic, originally scheduled for Friday, will be rescheduled due to weather concerns.

The tournament will be rescheduled for a date before Christmas, which will be announced sometime next week.

The event was expected to be held at Queens Harbour Yacht and Country Club located at 1131 Queens Harbor Boulevard.

Proceeds from the 2019 tournament benefit Northwest Behavior Health Services. Northwest Behavioral serves thousands of children and adults in our area in need of mental health care.

