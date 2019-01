2019 will be a monumental year for the Jacksonville music scene.

Dozens of performers are planning tour stops here, and for some, it will be the last time they ever take the stage on the First Coast.

Do you want big-time performances? Check these out 19 names to entertain you in '19.

19 big names to entertain you in ’19′ #1. Jan. 23: Cher, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $35.29-$497.34. This is the third or fourth time Cher’s played a farewell tour in Jacksonville. Nile Rodgers & Chic opens the show. [Daron Dean/for the Times-Union] #2. Feb. 8: Carol Burnett, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Times-Union Center. $55-$250. If there is one performer perfectly suited for “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection,” it’s Burnett. She’ll show video clips, maybe do a Tarzan yell and take questions from the audience. #3: March 1: Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Thrasher-Horne Center. $43-$104. OK, so there’s just one original Beach Boy in the band and it’s hard to get into an Endless Summer sort of mood at the beginning of March, but the band promises a night of fun, fun, fun until Daddy takes the T-bird away. Photo: HERBERT NEUBAUER/AFP/Getty Images #4. March 5: Pink, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $84.95-$349.95. This will be her first show in Jacksonville. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A+E Networks) #5. March 6: Experience Hendrix, with Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Ernie Isley, Dave Mustaine, Eric Johnson, Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and Dweezil Zappa, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Florida Theatre. $63.50-$103.50. Some seriously gifted guitar players pay homage to the master. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images #6. March 7: Blake Shelton, with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $46.34-$126.84. Leave it to Shelton to bring four big-name opening acts on the road. The arena might not be big enough for all the hits that will be played that night. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images #7. March 15: Elton John, Friday, March 15, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $46.84-$221.84. Tickets have been on sale for a year and a half for the Rocket Man’s final show in Jacksonville. Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images #8. April 12: Kiss, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $39.50-$1,000. “You wanted the best, you got the best!” The End of the Road Tour promises to be loud and Kisstastic. (MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images) #9. April 13: Kenny Chesney, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Daily’s Place. Sold out. Chesney routinely headlines stadium shows, so it’s no surprise that his concert in the 5,500-seat amphitheater sold out in no time. #10. April 20: Santana, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Sold out. Peerless guitar player Carlos Santana has brought his band through Northeast Florida several times over the past few years and always does well. This one is sold out. #11. April 20: Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville. $94.95. The rafters are still ringing at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena from the six shows Brooks did there in ’14. Simply one of the best performers in the business, regardless of genre. #12. April 24: Rolling Stones, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at TIAA Bank Field. $69.50-$500. When you discuss the greatest rock band ever, there are really only two contenders, and the Beatles’ last album was in 1970. This should be the musical event of the year. #13. May 1: Richard Dreyfuss, followed by a screening of “Jaws,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Florida Theatre. $39.50-$150. Watching “Jaws” with star Richard Dreyfuss, just as beach season is hitting full stride? Sign us up! #14. May 3-5: Welcome to Rockville, with Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Shinedown, Incubus and others, May 3-5 at Metropolitan Park. $79.50-$369.50.Three days of heavy metal heaven in the Florida sunshine. Rockville draws huge crowds and uses three stages, two on the river and one that backs up to Daily’s Place in Lot J. #15. June 9: “Weird Al” Yankovic, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $34-$74. The Grammy-winning, accordion-playing parody singer is bringing a full orchestra on the road for his Strings Attached Tour. That should be interesting. #16. June 14: Twenty One Pilots, 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $36.84-$76.84. What do you mean, there are no good new rock bands? Listen to these guys, who are poised to go from big to massive in 2019. #17. June 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band, with Blackberry Smoke and Shovels and Rope, 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Daily’s Place. $45.75-$149.50. The 12-piece blues/soul/rock band, headed by Jacksonville’s own Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, kicks off its annual Wheels of Soul summer tour with a hometown show. #18. July 12: New Kids on the Block, Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $29.95-$950. I guess LL Cool J and Vanilla Ice must have been busy or surely they’d have been on this bill. The late ’80s are alive and well, at least for one night. #19. Oct. 20: Carrie Underwood, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. $43.34-$93.34. For a petite woman, Underwood has a massive voice, and a ton of songs that showcase it. The Cry Pretty Tour starts May 1 and runs through October.

