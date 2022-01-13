Erykah Badu, Goodie Mob coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Erykah Badu is bringing her soulful sounds to Daily's Place this spring. Live Nation announced Thursday that the GRAMMY award-winning singer will be performing at 8 p.m., May 6 with special guest Goodie Mob.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at dailysplace.com at 10 a.m., Jan. 21. Jags365 and Daily’s Rewards members will have access to presale tickets between 10 a.m. Jan. 19 to 10 p.m. Jan. 20, according to a Daily's Place news release.
For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, please click here.
Badu Bio
Since she burst on the scene in 1997, the Dallas based (and Texas proud) Badu has released 5 studio albums, countless singles and EPs, and has toured the world many times over. Since her debut Baduizm went multi-platinum, winning her two Grammys for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album, all of Erykah’s studio albums have debuted within the Top 15 of the Billboard Album Charts, with 4 of them debuting within the top 4. She has released 10 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart, including 3 #1s. In 2000 she won another Grammy (Rap Performance by a Duo or Group) for in 2003 she was awarded the Grammy for Best R&B single for her song “Love Of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop).” Badu’s artistic and spiritual contributions to humanity earned her an honorary Doctorate degree in Humanities from Paul Quinn College in 2000.
*Source: Bold Events