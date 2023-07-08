'An epic summer of madness:' Slightly Stoopid returning to Jacksonville alongside Sublime with Rome

Slightly Stoopid is returning to Jacksonville in September alongside Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere and The Movement.

It's one of the best lineups of the summer, which is why First Coast News is featuring it as one of this year's 'must-see' shows.

The tour is hitting outdoor amphitheaters across the United States and is including a stop at Daily’s Place on Friday, Sept. 1.

Bradley Nowell (Sublime’s original frontman) had a huge early influence on the career of Slightly Stoopid.

After initially hearing Miles and Kyle of Slightly Stoopid practicing while they were teenagers, Nowell signed them to his indie label imprint Skunk Records while the band members were still in high school.

Nowell later produced and released their debut studio album Slightly $toopid in 1996 on Skunk, and appeared on the hidden track “Prophet,” now a staple in the Slightly Stoopid live repertoire nearly 25 years after its original recording.

Together these groups became the forerunners of a genre of music and lifestyle movement that will be reflected through the deep catalogs of songs about to be performed across the country.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour,” says Miles Doughty. “We haven't toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp... should be an epic summer of madness!!!”