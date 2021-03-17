Electric Light Orchestra performing in Jacksonville on Thursday, tickets still available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The brilliant arrangements and flawless musicianship and vocals of the 12 elite professional musicians, whose credits include an exhaustive list of the biggest names in the music industry, are the hallmarks of this new, first-class 50th Anniversary tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra.



ELO's fusion of Beatlesque-pop with classical arrangements rocketed the group to massive commercial success, generating numerous instantly-recognizable chart-topping hits and album sales in excess of 50,000,000. -- FSCJ Artist Series