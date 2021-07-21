x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Renowned drummer, artist John Douglas appearing at Jacksonville Beach gallery

He's toured with Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Van Halen and Bon Jovi. His artwork celebrates Rock 'n' Roll icons. See him and his art at Gallery 725, 1250 Beach Blvd.
Credit: John Douglas
Drummer, artist John Douglas putting the finishing touches on this painting of Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — John Douglas' resume of drumming with rock 'n' roll icons goes deep. He's fresh off of his stint playing with Aerosmith during their Las Vegas residency. He's put the sticks down for a moment to pick up a tour of his own. The drummer, whose toured with greats such as Bon Jovi, Slash, Van Halen and ZZ Top is spending some time in Jacksonville Beach to show his fine art collection which pays homage to rock 'n' roll greats.

Gallery 725, 1250 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, is hosting  Douglas' "High-Performance" Fine Art Tour which runs Wednesday through July 30, with live appearances from Douglas starting at noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The gallery is open to the public and all of Douglas' artwork is available for sale.

The works include one-of-a-kind pieces of rock stars such as, Joe Perry (Aerosmith) Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Bono (U2) and the Rolling Stones.

Credit: John Douglas
John Douglas playing drums.
Credit: John Douglas
Drummer, artist John Douglas is displaying his work at Gallery 725 in Jacksonville Beach.

Artist, drummer John Douglas brings "High Performance" tour to Jacksonville Beach gallery

1 / 8
John Douglas
John Douglas works on a painting of Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant.

⬆️ Pass it on ⬆️ This one is going to be super fun! . . @johndouglas_art @gallery725 #johndouglas #rocknroll...

Posted by Gallery 725 on Friday, July 9, 2021

Related Articles