Renowned drummer, artist John Douglas appearing at Jacksonville Beach gallery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — John Douglas' resume of drumming with rock 'n' roll icons goes deep. He's fresh off of his stint playing with Aerosmith during their Las Vegas residency. He's put the sticks down for a moment to pick up a tour of his own. The drummer, whose toured with greats such as Bon Jovi, Slash, Van Halen and ZZ Top is spending some time in Jacksonville Beach to show his fine art collection which pays homage to rock 'n' roll greats.