Drive-in screening of 'Coming 2 America' at Regency Mall canceled

People with tickets to earlier canceled screenings may use their ticket for the 8 p.m. screening.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Black Films Matter canceled two drive-in screenings Saturday of the new film 'Coming 2 America' due to weather.

The organization planned to screen the movie starring Eddie Murphy at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. outside Regency Mall Saturday. However, due to rain forecasted, the organization made the decision to cancel the screenings.

As of 11 a.m., Black Films Matter is still planning to screen the film at 8 p.m., assuming weather improves. People with tickets to earlier canceled screenings may use their ticket for the 8 p.m. screening. They are also trying to secure an indoor location for 8 p.m. if the drive-in is canceled.

Black Films Matter said if the 8 p.m. screening is canceled, they will announce "a bigger and better plan for April/May 2021" next week, where all current ticket purchases will be honored.

The decision on whether the 8 p.m. screening will be canceled will be made by 4 p.m., according to the organization.