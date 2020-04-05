JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting movie theatres along the First Coast, one theatre imparticular is getting creative.

You'll soon be able to enjoy a fun-filled night under the stars at a drive-in movie experience in St. Augustine.

Epic Theaters of St. Augustine doesn't have an opening date yet, but the company said in a Facebook post that a drive-in setup is currently being installed in the theatre parking lot.

The movies will be projected on the west wall of the theatre building, with the theatre planning to show two show features per night.

The theatre says the first showing is at dusk and the other will start 30 minutes after the first one ends.

"Because we have a limited number of parking spaces we charge based on the carload...it does not matter how many people are in your car the price is the same," said the company in the Facebook post. "The price is $20 per carload per show individually, or you can do both shows for $30."

The sound will be transmitted through your FM radio.

And the best part? The theatre says the refreshment stand will be open so you can enjoy yummy popcorn while watching your favorite flick.

