This year marks 53 years since the original broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas television film.

The Grinch recalls the iconic Dr. Seuss tale of how the Grinch, who lived alone atop Mt. Crumpit "with a heart two sizes too small" devises a scheme to steal Christmas toys, gifts and decorations from all of Whoville. Boris Karloff stars as the Grinch, as well as the tale's narrator.

The special airs at 8 p.m. on WTLV NBC 12.

RELATED: Santa giving free rides on JTA Holiday Bus

RELATED: This Christmas Tree makes for a pet's worst nightmare