Donnie McClurkin, John P. Kee among big names featured in Gospel Superfest coming to Jacksonville

Gospel Superfest, one of the nation's top Black Gospel TV productions, will film its next series of specials for BET in Jacksonville, coming in September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of gospel music and those who love being a part of live TV broadcasts can enjoy a night of soulful music, comedy and laughter with a "Broadway styled" approach in a Gospel Superfest special coming to Jacksonville.

Gospel Superfest, one of the nation's top Black Gospel TV productions, will film its next series of specials for the Black Entertainment Television Network (BET) on Sept. 23, 2023, according to a release. The recording session will be held at the Jacksonville's Performing Arts Center, its first time being filmed there since 2002.

The show will be hosted by Hollywood Red Carpet mainstay and host of BET's hit series 106 & Park, Rocsi Diaz. Donnie McClurkin, John P. Kee, Ricky Dillard & New G, Jekalyn Carr, Shirley Murdock, Crystal Aikin, Beverly Crawford, Todd Dulaney and more, are all scheduled to make an appearance.

The producers of the show will be creating two specials for BET and several specials to air throughout the year in national syndication.

Gospel Superfest Television is presented by The Cartwright Family Foundation and executive produced by show founder, Bobby Cartwright, Jr.

"Our live audiences are just as important as the performers," said Cartwright. "The audience cut-aways gives the show energy and excitement that translates to TV viewers enjoying the programs in their homes," he added.