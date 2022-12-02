Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps Clay County girl become braille-literate

On December 1, RideOut Elementary School student Rosie was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, along with philanthropist and country music diva Dolly Parton.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a Clay County girl was able to become braille-literate from an early age.

On December 1, RideOut Elementary School student Rosie was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, along with philanthropist and country music diva Dolly Parton. Rosie's mom credits Parton's Imagination Library for her daughter's success reading and writing in braille.

The Clay Education Foundation helped to bring Imagination Library to the county. The program helps to foster a love of reading in children with a book a month from birth to 5-years-old. The books are shipped directly to their homes. Imagination Library was launched in 1995 and has since given away almost 200 million books.

While on the show, Rosie had the opportunity to sing with Clarkson and Parton. They sang "Amazing Grace" and "The Lion Sleeps Tonight".