TENNESSEE, USA — Dolly Parton is once again making us emotional on social media, this time with a special song she wrote just for Mother's Day.

The country superstar and Sevier County native took to social media to give a special 'Happy Mother's Day' to all the mothers in the world on Sunday.

"I don't have my mom here anymore, but I wrote a beautiful song about her that I though might fit everybody's momma. Some of us are lucky enough to have our mom's still, some of us have moms in nursing homes, some of us are lucky enough to still be living at home with our momma," Parton said.

Dolly then performed the song herself. You can watch it here:

