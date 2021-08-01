Walt Disney World pauses new sales of most annual passes

It could be 2022 before Disney World resumes selling all of its annual passes again.

ORLANDO, Fla — If you wanted to get your hands on one of Walt Disney World's several annual passes, you're going to have to wait.

The theme park giant paused new sales on most of its annual passes online to help manage attendance across the resort.

"Please note as we continue to manage attendance to provide a great experience for everyone, at any time, Annual Passes may be unavailable for purchase," an August 2021 post to the Disney Parks Blog reads.

Guests who access one of the annual pass landing pages are greeted with the following message: "New sales of select Annual Passes are currently paused."

Only the Disney Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents is available for purchase online at this time. The Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Incredi-Pass are all listed as "currently unavailable."

Disney World expects new sales for annual passes will be paused until sometime in 2022.

Sept. 8 was the first time Disney-lovers could once again buy annual passes due to the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt on new sales. The pass options guests see today were a result of the theme park refreshing its program based on passholder feedback.