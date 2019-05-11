The countdown begins! Disney+ launches in exactly one week, Nov. 12. and the anticipation has gotten many people buzzing on social media.

Many fans are expressing general excitement and others making fun of themselves and how their Netflix habits will transform into a hermit after it launches.

From memes to GIFs, subscribers got creative in expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming selection of shows and movies. Others got witty by switching out Netflix with Disney+ to the popular phrase "Netflix and chill."

Other Disney lovers fear the new streaming service might interfere in their productivity next Tuesday.

Last month, Disney+ revealed its list of "basically everything" subscribers can enjoy. Fans can choose from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and (of course) Disney content in nearly all mobile devices and TVs. The initial global launch starts in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands with plans to launch in other major markets in the first two years. However, those that won't get access to Disney+ next week didn't remain quiet. Many wondered when the service would be available in their area.

If you want to join the viewing party, which you can do from the comfort of your home, you can subscribe directly to Disney+ and via in-app purchase. Pre-orders begin at $6.99 a month or a yearly option of $69.99 for the whole year.

