Florida residents can save big with 'Disney Weekday Magic Ticket'

Starting Jan. 11, 2022, Disney says Florida residents will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $149.

ORLANDO, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report)

Florida residents can experience the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks for a discounted price with the new Disney Weekday Magic Ticket.

Starting Jan. 11, 2022, Disney says Florida residents will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $149 (plus tax).

The tickets are valid Monday through Friday until April 7, 2022. However, some are subject to blackout dates from March 14 to 18, 2022.

Enjoy an enchanting escape during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

Florida residents can also take advantage of other special offerings, including savings on select Disney Resort hotel stays and the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate supporting Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.

To learn additional details, including information on 3-day and 4-day Disney Weekday Magic tickets, visit DisneyWorld.com.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up.