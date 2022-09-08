Sept. 8 marks Disney+ Day—here's what subscribers can expect

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Disney+ Day is an online event dedicated to promoting Disney's streaming service. The day typically features new releases, trailers, deals, and special announcements on the website.
This year's event is held on Sept. 8, just one day before the D23 Expo, an in-person convention for Disney fans in Anaheim, Calif. The first Disney+ Day was held on the two-year anniversary of the streaming site in Nov. 2021.
As for what's coming to the streaming site this year, Disney has already confirmed a lot.
Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks is launching on the site, as well as the streaming premier of Thor: Love and Thunder. A sing-along version of Frozen and Frozen 2 will debut as well, along with new animated shorts.
Here is a full list of movies and shows premiering on Sept. 8:
- Cars on the Road
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs
- Growing Up
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
- Pinocchio (2022)
- Remembering
- The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
- Tierra Incógnita
New content isn't the only perk of the day either. New and eligible Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of service for $1.99 on the special day. That's $6 off the regular price.
The promotion will officially begin at 12 a.m. on Sept. 8 and will run through 2:59 a.m. on Sept. 20.
Subscribers can also cash in on deals outside the streaming service. From cruise deals to Disney World promotions, there's certainly plenty to choose from.
Disney has also announced plans to offer holiday promotions for subscribers looking to book trips at a Walt Disney World Resort. Details can be found here.
For nature lovers, Disney Plus members will be able to get a six-month free trial to National Geographic's digital subscription as well.