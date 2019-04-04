Moana is making her Disney on Ice debut in this year's show titled 'Dare to Dream!' which will take place at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The four-day event kicks off on Thursday, April 4 and lasts until Sunday.

The event features Moana, as she goes on a quest with demigod Maui to save her island and find her identity.

She is joined by Disney's favorite sisters; Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," as well as Belle and Beast from "Beauty and the Beast." Cinderella and Rapunzel will also be in the show to make all of your dreams come true.

And you can't forget the main mouse himself; Mickey will be joined by a few of his friends like Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck.

Tickets for the event start at $15.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event,