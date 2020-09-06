Blake Shelton's Ole Red Orlando sets opening date

The country star's restaurant in Orlando's tourist district will open its doors June 19.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you ever wanted to go to dinner at a restaurant owned by one of the world's most recognized country music stars, you could soon have your chance.

On Monday, Blake Shelton announced via Instagram that the Orlando Ole Red location will open its doors on June 19. It was supposed to open April 14, but had to wait because of restrictions brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Now my birthday is June 18, but Ole Red Orlando, Florida is opening on June 19. That's way more important," Shelton said in the Instagram video.

Ole Red will be located in the heart of Orlando's I-Drive tourist district, near the Wheel at ICON Park. The restaurant is expected to follow social distancing guidelines still in place as Florida continues with phase two of its reopening process.

Under the current rules, restaurants can open at 50-percent capacity indoors and full capacity outdoors, and bar seating is allowed as long as customers are kept six feet apart. Ole Red Orlando adds that no groups larger than six will be seated together and standing will not be allowed. The restaurant is also requiring all staff to wear PPE such as gloves and masks, and to have their temperatures taken before starting each shift.

Ole Red is set up to host live music, but the dance floors will be closed for now.

This is Ole Red's fourth location and its first in Florida. There are two in Tennessee and one in Oklahoma. The menu primarily features southern-style food.

