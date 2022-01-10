Kendall Jenner is using her massive following to help get Devin Booker to the NBA All-Star Game

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is leading his team to an NBA-best record this year with hopes of returning to the Finals, but it hasn’t earned him much love from basketball fans.
The 25-year-old guard is just fifth in NBA All-Star Voting, as of Jan. 6. With just 338,000 votes, Booker is well behind Steph Curry who has the top spot after gaining a whopping 2.5 million votes.
Booker, who is averaging 23.6 points per game this year on much-improved shooting, is even behind Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson who just returned to the court on Saturday after being away for more than two years.
There is a distinct possibility that Booker might get snubbed, but he’s getting some help. Maybe some Kendall Jenner magic will thrust him into the All-Star Game.
The 26-year-old socialite not-so-subtly urged her following of nearly 32 million people to help Booker get some votes.
“Y’all know I wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar,” she tweeted Friday.
The tweet has been shared more than 12,000 times since then. Jenner isn’t just a fan, of course. The two have been dating since 2020.
There may even be more to the story than that. An Instagram post to Jenner’s 212 million followers that same week included a photo of her and Booker with a gold ring on his hand.
Despite a flurry of rumors, the two haven’t made any engagement announcements.
We’ll see what impact Jenner’s following has on the count when the updated vote is shared on Thursday.
All-Star voting is scheduled to continue through Jan. 22.
And even if Jenner’s following pulls through for Booker, fan votes only account for 50% of the decision. Current players and media will have the remainder of the votes.
Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!