Get ready for rock experience that will surely be talked about for decades to come!

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are bringing their stadium tour to the First Coast.

You'll be able to catch them at TIAA Bank Field on June 18, according to a tweet from the City of Jacksonville.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets between Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m.