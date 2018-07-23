It is tacky.

Additionally, you're taking advantage of people who believe the things they see in their feeds because we live a fast-paced life where we get all our news from the internet.

Now, the argument can be made that people should always give things a Google before they share them.

But do you?

Do you?

I didn't think so.

I think every person who owns a social media account, myself included, are guilty of sharing an article for an 'I'll read later' or 'I trust the New York Times (CNN, BBC, pick a trusted news source) for this content' type of thing.

This post about Rowan Atkinson, AKA Mr. Bean, dying has over 140,000 shares, over 13,000 comments and only a handful of them are calling out the post for being fake.

The internet's masses are gullible and it has little to do with intelligence level and everything to do with the amount of trust we put into social media. So, be a journalist with me on social media and when you see a post and have a question, Google it!

<iframe><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="544" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flyrics.55%2Fposts%2F276035049614287&width=500" width="500">

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter at First Coast News who is doing her best to fight fake news one silly meme at a time. You can follow her on Twitter here @hello_destiny. She also does a Jacksonville true crime podcast which you can listen to here and she reviews comics because she's a nerd, you can see that here.

