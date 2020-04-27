'Dear Evan Hansen' to headline Broadway in Jacksonville's 20/21 season

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville season for 2020 through 2021 also features Cats, Come From Away, Fiddler on the Roof and Mean Girls.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Broadway fans, get ready for the next round of touring entertainment right on the First Coast: The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville's 2020 through 2021 season has been announced.

The series will be headlined by Tony- and Grammy-winning Best Musical "Dear Evan Hansen," coming to the TimesUnion Center Feb. 23 through 28, 2021. The contemporary musical about life and the way way live it won six 2017 Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater album.

The series lineup also includes "Cats" (Nov. 10 through 15, 2020), "Come From Away" (Dec. 1 through 6, 2020), "Fiddler on the Roof" (April 20 through 25, 2021) and "Mean Girls" (May 18 through 23). All performances take place at the TimesUnion Center.

Performances take place Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 20/21 Broadway in Jacksonville season marks the series' 55th year of bringing Broadway shows to the First Coast.

The FSCJ Artist Series is also reminding its patrons that "Hamilton" has been rescheduled for Aug. 31 through Sept. 12.

For information on season subscriptions for current or new subscribers, visit fscjartistseries.org. Subscribers get benefits such as access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase tickets for friends and family and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount.