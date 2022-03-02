Dave Matthews Band announces two-night stop at Daily’s Place

Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

The Dave Matthews Band announced it's 2022 North American summer tour will make a two-night stop at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The shows will be Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.