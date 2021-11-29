Dancing, food and fun at 'Holiday Festival for Seniors' in Jacksonville, Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays in style! The annual Holiday Festival for Seniors is happening this weekend in Jacksonville.
Put on those dancin' shoes as there will be live music and dancing followed by a delicious holiday meal!
The best part? It's only $5 for seniors over the age of 60.
Tickets
Buy tickets at the following locations:
- City Hall Suite 210 (117 W. Duval St. 32202): 904-255-5400
- Louis Dinah Senior Center (1805 Flag St. 32209): 904-630-0728
- Fortuna Senior Center (11751 McCormick Rd. 32225): 904-996-0211
- H.T. Jones Community Center (3856 Grant Rd. 32207): 904-399-0615
- Lincoln Villa Senior Center (7866 New Kings Rd. 32219): 904-765-2654
When & Where
- Date: Dec. 4
- Time: The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
- Location: Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water Street, Jacksonville.