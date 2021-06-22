Dale! Pitbull, Iggy Azalea coming to the River City in October

Pitbull is heading out on the I Feel Good Tour with Iggy Azalea this summer and will be making a stop at Daily's place on October 12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for the party of the summer! Mr. 305 is coming to the River City.

Born Armando Perez, Pitbull gained fame for his 2009 album Rebelution and won the Billboard Music Award for Top Radio song for "Give Me Everything" in 2012.

His 2013 song "Timber" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for three consecutive weeks.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Pitbull has been actively involved NASCAR racing lately since becoming a co-owner of the new NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing in January before the Daytona 500.

However, he tells the outlet he is excited to get back into music.

Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper known for hits such as 'Black Widow,' 'Fancy' and more.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit dailysplace.com.