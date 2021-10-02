'Cupid's Balloon Factory' pop-up opens this week in St. Augustine 💘

The festive displays are the perfect backdrop for your next Instagram post.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida’s only pop-up balloon art exhibit will open this week in St. Augustine.

'Cupid's Balloon Factory', put on by Hennessy Events, is a valentine themed biodegradable art exhibit.

Not only are the exhibits beautiful, but they also make for the perfect backdrop for photos of you and your loved ones. In other words, do it for the gram'.

"Our exhibits are perfect for all ages, so get ready to leave your problems and enter a world that will make your imagination run wild," said Hennessy Events on its Facebook page.

The art pop-up opens Thursday and runs through Valentine's Day.

How it works:

Pick your 1-hour time slot and purchase tickets

Come at any time within your chosen hour

Create memories with your friends and family, take as many photos as you would like, and enjoy balloon installation displays during your time

Also, Henness says it's donating 10% of the proceeds to benefit a local nonprofit, INK! The nonprofit leads efforts to directly benefit the educators and students within the St. Johns County School District.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children.

Address:

112 Sea Grove Main St

St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

**Masks will be required in the exhibit except for designated photo areas.