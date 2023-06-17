Discover the filmmaking behind Jacksonville movie 'The Artifice Girl'

The movie entitled 'The Artifice Girl,' made its United States premiere at South by Southwest and has received numerous awards at other film festivals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a movie made in Jacksonville and made by people from Jacksonville.

Members of the cast and crew joined GMJ Saturday to describe what the production process was like in creating a movie in Jacksonville, as well as how they think filmmaking in the city will grow in the coming years.

"We kind of knew going into this, that this was going to be a small budget project," said Franklin Ritch, writer and director of the film. "So, we said 'Okay we are going to put all our chips on dialogue and making sure the performances are what draws the audience in.' We feel as though there is an insane amount of talent here in Jacksonville and we were able to collaborate with really terrific actors … and through their talent and prowess, we were able to build something really special."

Following the success of The Artifice Girl, begins to beg the question in wondering: what's next? People in the movie industry seem to ask the same thing and if Jacksonville is even the perfect place for film.

"I think that it's just to know that there's talent here and that we've got several projects in the works and we're excited to work with the same people we worked with on this film, to make it a reality," said Britt McTammany, director of photography of the film.