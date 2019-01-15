Country music star Jon Pardi will be headlining the Military Appreciation Day Concert at the Players Championship this March.

The Players will be held from March 12 to March 17 at TPC Sawgrass. Military Appreciation Day is opening day on March 12.

A Military Appreciation Ceremony, which is new this year, will first take place at 5 p.m. The concert will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on the Island Green 17th hole.

Both the ceremony and concert are free to anyone with a Tuesday ticket. A Tuesday stadium pass starts at $25. Parking is free.

All active duty, reserve and military retirees and their dependents get in free. There will also be discounted admission for non-career veterans.

Children 18 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult.

Pardi's platinum album California Sunrise debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, earning him the 2017 CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year.

He topped the music charts with several No. 1 hits including "Dirt On My Boots" and "Heartache on the Dance Floor." His newest single is "Night Shift."

Pardi is currently touring nationwide with Dierks Bentley's Burning Man Tour.