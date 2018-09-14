NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville prosecutor who was the son-in-law of country music star Alan Jackson has died in a fall in Florida.

Citing a Davidson County District's Attorney's Office release, news outlets report 28-year-old Ben Selecman died Wednesday. He was at a boat dock in Jupiter, Florida, when he slipped, suffering traumatic head injuries.

District Attorney Glenn Funk called the assistant district attorney a "rising star."

Selecman married Jackson's daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, in October 2017.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.