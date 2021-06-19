Country artist Miranda Lambert coming to Jacksonville in August

The award-winning singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform at Daily's Place on August 5.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Country superstar Miranda Lambert is headed to Jacksonville for a concert in early August.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform at Daily's Place on August 5.

In addition to Lambert, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane and Jackson Dean are also scheduled to perform.

Tickets have not yet been opened to the general public. However, members of the Miranda Lambert fan club 'Ran Fans' may purchase their tickets by tapping this link.

Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, we’re headed yalls way in August!



Fan Club presale begins 6.22.

