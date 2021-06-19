Country artist Miranda Lambert coming to Jacksonville in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Country superstar Miranda Lambert is headed to Jacksonville for a concert in early August.
The award-winning singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform at Daily's Place on August 5.
In addition to Lambert, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane and Jackson Dean are also scheduled to perform.
Tickets have not yet been opened to the general public. However, members of the Miranda Lambert fan club 'Ran Fans' may purchase their tickets by tapping this link.
Among the other concerts and shows at Daily's Place in 2021 are:
- June 26: All Elite Wrestling
- June 30: All Elite Wrestling
- July 8: Brad Paisley
- Aug. 10: Blackberry Smoke
- Aug. 20: Lady A
- Sep. 3: Chris Tomlin
- Sep. 9: Rod Wave
- Sep. 18: Trippie Redd
- Sep. 21: Santana
- Sep. 22: 311
- Sep: 23: Counting Crows
- Sep. 24: Coheed and Cambria
- Oct. 2: Brothers Osborne
- Oct. 8: Zac Brown Band
- Oct. 9: Alice Cooper
- Oct.14: 3 Doors Down
- Oct. 15: Jonas Brothers
- Oct. 23: Little Big Town
- Nov. 12: Kane Brown
