Happy Halloween! Send us photos of your Halloween costume for a chance to be on TV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of the year again when children dressed as ghouls and goblins haunt the streets in search of their favorite candy.

But children aren't the only ones who dress up, plenty of adults also like getting into the Halloween spirit with elaborate costumes and ensembles.

First Coast News wants to see photos of your best costume! Our favorites will be featured on our website and will have a chance of making TV.

Send photos to news@firstcoastnews.com

You can send them via the 'Near Me' section of the First Coast News app.

As with every year, health and safety are important to keep in mind while out trick-or-treating.

Know and abide by the appropriate dates and times your local community has established for trick-or-treating.

Make sure that your child has a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on their costume, so he/she can be seen clearly during the low light hours.

Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating, or at a minimum- use the buddy system, and have a plan if groups get separated (charged cellphone / ask an adult for help).

Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look in both directions before crossing the roadway.

Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

Children should NEVER enter the house of a stranger.

All treats should be inspected by an adult before being consumed.

For all motorists slow down and drive with caution in our area neighborhoods. Pay close attention to children that are not paying attention.