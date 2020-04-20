Wish you could wave a magic wand and create $1,000 out of thin air? Well, it turns out you can... sort of.

Harry Potter fans stuck in quarantine have the opportunity to get paid to binge-watch all the iconic movies.

The company EdSmart is offering $1,000 and some swag to five people willing to binge all the movies in the Wizard World. That means binging all of the Harry Potter films as well as the two available Fantastic Beasts movies.

All you have to do is be active on social media and live tweet or stream your marathon experience while tagging @getedsmart and/or #getedsmart.

The only requirements are that you are 18 years old or older, eligible to work in the United States, and are an active social media user.

The binge includes 10 movies, which total just over 25 hours of screen time. That's more than $40 per hour of watch-time.

Accio, $1000!

To apply, click here.

