Community-owned Jacksonville station to rebrand as 'Jax PBS'

The change will officially go into effect on Feb. 24.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The community-owned and operated public media station in Jacksonville will have a new name by the end of this month. WJCT Public Media announced Wednesday that WJCT-TV will be rebranded as Jax PBS.

The change will officially go into effect on Feb. 24.

"As WJCT continues to move toward production and distribution of its services across a wide range of digital technologies, its brands are also evolving to reflect this new media landscape," said the company. "The programs that currently air on WJCT-TV are now available on platforms beyond the broadcast television channel, and it’s new name reflects this new multi-platform environment."

The identity will be implemented through a refreshed logo and new identity graphics. Other channels broadcast and distributed by WJCT Public Media will also reflect the new brand, including Jax PBS More!, Jax PBS Kids, Jax PBS WORLD and Jax PBS Create.