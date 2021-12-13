x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Comedian Nick Cannon brings 'Wild ‘N Out' tour to the First Coast

Nick Cannon will take the stage in Jacksonville during his 'Wild ‘N Out Live Tour'
Credit: First Coast News
Nick Cannon and Grace VanderWaal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comedian and television personality Nick Cannon is coming to Florida's First Coast in May 2022.

Cannon's live tour kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia on May 20 and concludes in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 2. 

The comedian will take the stage in Jacksonville on May 21 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour' will feature comedy, variety and game show elements, modeled after the MTV series. Audience members could be a part of the show as some attendees will be chosen from the crowd.

The tour will also feature surprise guests that have not yet been announced.

The 23-city tour is being produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud. 

Tickets will be available for purchase HERE, starting on December 17. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets, starting on December 14. For more information on presale tickets, click HERE

Related Articles

In Other News

Life at Beach House Assisted Living & Memory Care