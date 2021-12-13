Comedian Nick Cannon brings 'Wild ‘N Out' tour to the First Coast

Nick Cannon will take the stage in Jacksonville during his 'Wild ‘N Out Live Tour'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comedian and television personality Nick Cannon is coming to Florida's First Coast in May 2022.

Cannon's live tour kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia on May 20 and concludes in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 2.

The comedian will take the stage in Jacksonville on May 21 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour' will feature comedy, variety and game show elements, modeled after the MTV series. Audience members could be a part of the show as some attendees will be chosen from the crowd.

The tour will also feature surprise guests that have not yet been announced.

The 23-city tour is being produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud.