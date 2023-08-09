x
Comedian, actor Pete Davison set to perform in Ponte Vedra

Davidson is set to perform on August 18. Fans can buy tickets starting this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m.
Credit: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is preparing to host comedian and actor, Pete Davidson, for a one-night-only show Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

Fans can get tickets starting this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. both online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheater Box Office. 

The event is listed as a "phone-free experience," meaning the use of phones, smart watches, and other electric devices are prohibited. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. 

Davidson is known for his work on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" from 2014-2022, and his more recent Peacock television series, "Bupkis." He was listed as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022. 

CLICK HERE for more information on this event and tickets   

Just Announced! Pete Davidson & Friends will be performing at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on August 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10am.

Posted by Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

