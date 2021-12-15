Nelly, Rodney Atkins, and more scheduled to play at 2022 Clay County Fair

All concert tickets include gate admission and parking is free.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fair has released their 2022 concert series lineup and the headliners are out of this world!

Nelly, Jameson Rodgers, Rodney Atkins, Sublime with Rome and even more artists are scheduled to perform.

The 2022 Clay County Agricultural Fair opens March 31 and runs through April 10, 2022.

Since 1987 the Clay County Agricultural Fair has provided Clay County and Northeast Florida with an event that's both fun and educational in a family atmosphere.



The Fair strives to be the showcase for Clay County's agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest.

FULL CONCERT SCHEDULE

March 31- Nelly & DJ BG (no free grandstand seating)

April 1 - Papercutt, Quite Riot & Warrant

April 2 - Brian Congdon, Colton Chapman, Deana Carter, Lorrie Morgan

April 4 – Split Tone & Sublime with Rome (no free grandstand seating)

April 5 - Walker Montgomery, Kameron Marlowe, & Jameson Rodgers

April 6 - Shenandoah (2pm show for Senior Day)

April 8 - Tractor Pull Fan Night

April 9 - Tractor Pulls

April 10 - Tractor Pulls