Regal Cinemas on the First Coast facing temporary closures as Cineworld considers closing its U.S. Regal Cinemas, U.K venues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regal Cinemas on the First Coast could close soon as Cineworld considers temporarily closing all of its U.S. Regal Cinemas and U.K. venues, according to a report by Variety.

The movie theater company confirmed on Twitter Sunday that while it is considering the closure, a final decision has not yet been made. The announcement comes after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was pushed from its November release to April 2021.

If the company decides to close its theaters, 543 of its locations across the U.S., will be affected, Variety reports. This includes the Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX at the Avenues Mall and the Regal River City Marketplace, both in Jacksonville. The Regal UA Cinema 90 in Lake City would also close.

In the first half of 2020, Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion amid the pandemic, according to Variety.

Regal Cinemas is the second largest domestic theater chain in the United States and is the UK's largest cinema brand.

Other movie theater companies on the First Coast include AMC and Cinemark, however, those theaters are not affected by the possible closure.