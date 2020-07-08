Cinemark Tinseltown XD to reopen next Friday with enhanced cleaning, social distancing

Upon reopening, guests can enjoy "Comeback Classic" films at reduced "Welcome Back" prices of $5 tickets for adults and $3 tickets for children and seniors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Cinemark Tinseltown XD will reopen August 14 with enhanced cleaning and social distancing practices, according to a release by the company.

Upon reopening, guests can enjoy "Comeback Classic" films at reduced "Welcome Back" prices of $5 tickets for adults and $3 tickets for children and seniors.

The "Comeback Classic" films are:

Jurassic Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Clueless

Back to the Future

The Goonies

Jumanji: The Next Level

Beauty and the Beast

Ghostbusters

Grown Ups

The Hunt

Tickets for the movies go on sale Friday, August 7 at www.cinemark.com. There is also the opportunity to view the "Comeback Classic" films with a private watch party for up to people which starts at $99.

The enhanced safety procedures being done to reduce the spread of the coronavirus can be found below: