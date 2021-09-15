New 14-screen Jacksonville movie theater opens Thursday

Cinemark 14 Atlantic North and XD is a new 14-screen state-of-the-art movie theater complex at Atlantic North shopping center off Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Movie fans will have a new luxury theater to watch the latest releases as Cinemark Atlantic North 14 and XD is set to open Thursday in Jacksonville's Intracoastal West area.

Final preparations are finishing up at the state-of-the-art 14-screen movie complex at Atlantic North shopping center at 11567 Atlantic Blvd., Julia McCartha, a Cinemark public relations representative said Tuesday.

The theater is the third for Cinemark in Jacksonville — joining the 12-screen Cinemark Durbin Park and XD that opened in February 2020 at 435 Durbin Pavilion Drive and Cinemark Tinseltown and XD at 4535 Southside Blvd. that opened in June 1998 and has been upgraded over the years.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. announced the Atlantic North project in March 2019, planning for a Summer 2020 opening, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those plans.

"We are so excited to give moviegoers in the Jacksonville area another opportunity to enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a film at a brand-new Cinemark theatre," Caitlin Piper, a Cinemark spokeswoman previously said.

Each Cinemark 14 auditorium will be equipped with advanced technology as well as customer-preferred amenities, the company's website shows.