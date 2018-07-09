If you thought Cher’s Valentine’s Day 2003 Farewell Tour concert at Veterans Memorial Arena was her last in Jacksonville, think again.

If you thought Cher’s May 14, 2014 Dressed to Kill concert at Veterans Memorial Arena was her last in Jacksonville, think again.

On Friday, the pop music icon announced a new tour — The Here We Go Again Tour — and Jacksonville is the fourth stop, scheduled for January 23, 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 at LiveNation.com and at the box office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

The tour will follow the upcoming release of “Dancing Queen,” Cher’s first album release since 2013′s “Closer to the Truth,” which debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 585,000 copies worldwide.

“Dancing Queen,” set for release on Friday, Sept. 28, is Cher’s 26th studio album and features cover versions of songs recorded and made famous by ABBA, including the self-titled “Dancing Queen” as well as “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” “SOS,” “Mamma Mia,” and others.

This summer, Cher starred as Ruby Sheridan in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” a follow-up to 2008′s “Mamma Mia!”

