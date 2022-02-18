x
Can you cheat at Wordle? Yes, and these states are the worst offenders

Vermont, you have some serious explaining to do.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maybe you’ve noticed all these mysterious color-coded boxes popping up on social media.

It's all a part of a new game people are playing called Wordle, an online only word game that hundreds of thousands are playing every day.

But faced with social pressure of a 'win-streak', one may ask themselves, is it possible to cheat?

The answer is yes, if you are a horrible, no good fun ruiner.

The game is essentially a word guessing game, very similar to the television game show "Lingo." You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word of the day. 

Many people have pointed out that you can simply Google 'five-letter words that include... (Insert letter here)' and get a list of words that may lead to a win.

Coincidently enough, the search engine reported a spike in searches for '5-letter words' right around the time that Wordle was starting to become popular.

Coincidence? We think not.

Here are the worst offenders by state in terms of those who may (or may not) be cheating at Worlde.

(P.S. - Vermont, you have some serious explaining to do)

The Data

These states are ranked from highest to lowest in terms of number of Google searches for a specific term in the past 12 months.

Search Term: "Worlde answers"

  1. Vermont
  2. Maine
  3. New Jersey
  4. Utah
  5. Massachusetts

Search Term: "5-letter words starting with" 

  1. Vermont
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Connecticut
  4. District of Columbia
  5. New Hampshire

Search Term: "Wordle cheat"

  1. Vermont
  2. Rhode Island
  3. West Virginia
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Oklahoma

Search Term: "Wordle solver"

  1. North Dakota 
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Kansas 
  4. District of Columbia
  5. Wisconsin 
  6. Vermont

Search Term: "Five letter word containing"

  1. Arkansas
  2. Iowa
  3. Missouri
  4. North Carolina
  5. Ohio

