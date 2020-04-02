The Players Championship announced Tuesday that Grammy-Award winning artists, The Chainsmokers, will take the stage during their annual military appreciation day.

For the first time in tournament history, a pop/EDM artist will perform, with the concert taking place on the world-famous island green 17th hole shortly after 5 p.m. on March 10.

Each year, THE PLAYERS designates the Tuesday of tournament week as Military Appreciation Day, complete with a ceremony of nationally-ranked dignitaries, military pageantry and a culminating concert.

This year, the Chainsmokers were selected because of their strong connection to the military.

Looking to score tickets? The 2020 tournament will once again provide discounted admission to active duty, military retirees, military reserve, National Guard, military spouses and accompanying dependents with valid credentials and identification.

Veterans can purchase one ticket for themselves and one ticket for a guest at a discounted rate per day: $20 each on Tuesday and Wednesday; $30 each Thursday through Sunday.

All military personnel must verify their military status by going to THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and clicking on “military admissions.”

Upon verification, a voucher will be issued for each day that must be printed and redeemed on-site at the Love, Nicklaus, and Couples entries. Valid military identification is required.